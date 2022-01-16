A wintry mess today

Click here for details and maps for Sunday's storm

RICHMOND, Va. -- A storm will track northward through the area today. Snow will begin mid to late morning through the midday hours. As warmer air aloft arrives from the east and southeast, the type of precipitation will change.

After a period of snow, the precipitation will change to sleet and freezing rain (liquid rain that freezes on contact with the ground). The icy mix will eventually change over to all rain. Rain will be heavy this evening, and taper off by around midnight. A rain or snow shower is possible overnight into daybreak Monday.

Eastern VA will see minimal snow/mix, with the majority of the storm being rain. Winds will gust over 40 mph, and coastal flooding will occur. Over an inch of rainfall is expected. Power outages are possible due to the wet ground and strong gusts.

Central VA (metro and near I-95) will see some accumulating snow, then a change to some sleet. A period of freezing rain is expected, especially west of I-95, which will cause icy conditions. All precipitation should change over to all rain by late afternoon or evening. Snowfall accumulations may exceed an inch or two, especially west of downtown. Power outages are a possibility where icing occurs. The risk of icing from freezing rain will higher west of I-95 and south of I-64.

Western VA (well west of I-95 and closer to I-81) will see more snow and wintry mix, with a chance of some rain late. Accumulations of at least 4 inches are likely, and 10 or more inches of snow is possible near I-81.

We will clear out quickly on Monday, and a good chunk of the week will be dry. A few rain or snow showers are possible on Thursday. Highs will be in the 40s to around 50, but a shot of arctic air will arrive Thursday night into Friday. Another storm is possible next Saturday.

