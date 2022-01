Hour-by-hour look at Thursday night winter storm

Unlike the storm earlier this week, the system for tonight will be much quicker and weaker, and the storm track will be farther north. Click here for which areas will begin as rain before changing over to all snow for a few hours.

Winter weather advisory for City of Richmond, western Henrico County, and many locations north of I-64.

