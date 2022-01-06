Light snow arrives tonight

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will increase this afternoon ahead of our next system. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Precipitation will spread into the area tonight and exit before daybreak Friday. This will begin as rain for the metro and points south and southeast, and snow for areas north and northwest. Rain will mix with snow in the metro, and then change to all snow for a few hours. Areas south and southeast will see rain mix with some snow, but will likely not turn completely over to all snow.

Unlike the storm earlier this week, the system for tonight will be much quicker and weaker, and the storm track will be farther north. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the city of Richmond, western Henrico county, and many locations north of I-64. Click here to see the counties.

Snowfall accumulation for Richmond may total an inch or two, but areas farther north will see 1-3". There may be some pockets well north of Richmond that pick up 4 or more inches. Areas south and southeast of Richmond will see perhaps a coating to an inch, but far southern and southeastern VA will get little to no accumulation. The higher elevations closer to I-81 could get 4-6"+.

Friday will clear out and turn sunny with highs ranging from the mid 30s to the lower 40s. It will be breezy with some wind chills in the 20s. Friday night will be cold with lows in the teens.

Saturday will be sunny with highs near 40. Our next system will spread some showers in Sunday afternoon.

Highs next week will range from the 30s to the 50s.

