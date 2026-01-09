Rain arrives in Richmond late Friday into Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will turn mostly cloudy and warmer with highs in the 60s. Scattered showers are possible later in the day, with the higher chance of rain in northern and western Virginia.

A storm system will bring occasional rain to the region Friday night through Saturday. There will be lulls in the rain at times. It will be breezy with highs in the 60s in the metro. Highs will be much cooler well north of I-64. Some rumbles of thunder are possible late in the day into the evening.

Drier weather will move in Sunday morning. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s through late morning, with temperatures falling into the 40s.

Monday will be colder with 20s in the morning, and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Highs will be in the low to mid 50s Tuesday and Wednesday, with colder air returning Thursday.

