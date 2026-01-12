Monday highs in upper 40s near 50 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

Milder air returns on Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s and mostly sunny.

It will stay mild Wednesday with increasing clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

A front will bring a bit of rain on Thursday potentially changing to a brief period of snow before ending in the evening. We do not anticipate much coverage with this system with limited moisture.

Colder air will surge back into the region for the end of the week with morning lows in the teens and 20s Friday morning and afternoon highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

There may be another potential system to deal with later in the weekend with limited coverage of wintry weather.

