Dry through mid-week; storm impacts area Thursday-Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be cooler and a little breezy today with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the 40s, but the breeze will make it feel a few degrees cooler. Sunset is 4:53 p.m. for those observing Hanukkah.

Tonight will be mainly clear and cold. Lows will be in the low to mid 20s in most areas, but there will be some teens in colder outlying areas.

Monday through Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs will be in the 40s, and lows will be in the 20s. The winter solstice occurs at 4:48 p.m. Wednesday.

A large storm will spread rain into the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This could begin as a mix well north and west of Richmond before it changes over to rain.

Thursday afternoon will be rainy. Highs will range from near 40 northwest to the mid 50s southeast.

Showers will continue for the first half of the day Friday. After early morning highs in the 40s and 50s, an arctic cold front will cause temperatures to crash through the 30s and into the 20s by late afternoon. This cold air will arrive as the rain is exiting. There will be the chance for some snow showers or a mix of rain and snow showers, but this will be a brief period. The chances for any snowfall accumulation are low, and if they do occur, it will likely be limited to a grassy coating. Winds will increase and gust in excess of 30 mph.

Christmas weekend will be quite cold with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s, and overnight lows in the teens to around 20.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.