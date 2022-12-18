Late-week storm will bring rain, low snow chances

RICHMOND, Va. -- A strong storm system will impact our area from late Wednesday night through Friday.

Here is the timeline:

Rain will move in Wednesday night. It may be cold enough for this to start as a mix well north and west of Richmond, but even that should switch to plain rain Thursday morning.

Thursday will be wet with over 1" of rainfall possible. Rain may turn more scattered towards evening.

There will be some showers Friday morning. As a strong cold front passes, temperatures will drop from the 40s & lower 50s down into the 20s by late afternoon. Winds will pick up, gusting over 30 mph.

This cold air will be coming in as the precipitation is exiting. The rain should mix with and then change to snow showers, but there will not be a prolonged period of snow. The ground will be pretty warm as well.

Accumulations, if any at all, will likely be a grassy coating. The better chances for snow accumulation will be near I-81 and the West Virginia border.

Next weekend will be quite cold with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Overnight lows will be in the teens, with some single digits possible northwest.

This forecast is based on a study of computer models over the past few days, and we may adjust this further as more data comes in. We will post frequent updates on our main weather page.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

