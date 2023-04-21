Storms expected this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be mostly sunny and hot, with highs 85-90 across central VA. Highs near the coast will be in the to mid 80s. Southwesterly winds will gust over 20 mph.

An approaching cold front will thicken the clouds Saturday. It will be dry for the Monument Ave 10k, with temps in the low to mid 60s around 8:30 a.m.

There will be scattered showers by midday, mostly west of I-95. Storm chances will increase from west to east during the afternoon and early evening. The highest chance for storms in the metro will be in the1 p.m. to 8 p.m. time-frame. Some storms could be strong with higher wind gusts. Highs will range from the mid 70s to lower 80s.

It will be dry and much cooler early next week. Highs will be in the 60s, and morning lows will be in the 30s and 40s. Rain chances return later Wednesday into Thursday.

