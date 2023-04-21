Watch Now
Severe storm risk Saturday, isolated tornadoes possible

Strong to severe storms are possible Saturday afternoon
Posted at 3:43 PM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 15:43:36-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front will move across the state on Saturday. Ahead of the front, showers and storms will develop.

Some showers and isolated storms will be possible by mid-morning across western Virginia.

4.png

The showers and storms will track closer to I-95 by noon.

5.png

Showers and storms will turn more numerous during the afternoon.

6.png
7.png

Storms will last into the evening, pushing east of I-95.

8.png
9.png

Storms will exit off the coast before midnight.

10.png

Some of the storms in the afternoon and evening could be strong to severe. The entire CBS 6 viewing area is in a "slight risk" category for severe weather, which is level 2 out of the 5 categories.

1.png

Strong wind gusts will be the primary threat. Some large hail will also be possible. Storms will produce heavy downpours, so areas that receive repeat storms could see a few inches of rainfall.

3.png

There will be some wind shear present during the day in the atmosphere, so isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. The chance is very low, but be prepared for the possibility of tornado warnings.

2.png

There's a good chance that a severe thunderstorm or tornado watch will be issued for the afternoon, and we will probably see at least a few severe thunderstorm warnings.

SEVERE watch vs warning.png

Calmer weather will move in Saturday night, and Sunday will be cooler with sunshine.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

