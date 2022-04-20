Don't worry, it's going to warm up

RICHMOND, Va. -- After a cold, frosty start, the rest of the day will feature full sunshine and highs in the low to mid 60s with light and variable winds. Tonight will not be nearly as cold, with lows falling to around 43° under partly cloudy skies.

A nice warm-up will take place Thursday into Friday, with highs approaching 80 Friday afternoon. High pressure over New England will knock temperatures down a few degrees on Saturday, but the weather continues to appear very nice for the Monument Avenue 10K.

Temperatures will jump into the mid 80s Sunday and Monday ahead of another storm system. This storm system will bring a round of showers and isolated storms to the area late Monday into early Tuesday.

