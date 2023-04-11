Patchy frost through the morning then warmer sunshine

RICHMOND, Va. -- A frost advisory in effect for counties across southern and western Virginia. Tuesday will be sunny and warmer, with highs in the mid 70s.

Highs should approach 80 degrees over much of the area Wednesday. By Thursday and Friday, afternoon readings will be in the low and mid 80s. Overnight lows will start out in the 30s, but will come up into the 40s Tuesday night/Wednesday morning and the 50s later in the week.

Our next shower chances will come next weekend, although neither day looks like a washout as the showers will likely be scattered. Temperatures will remain well above normal for this time of the year.

A pattern change will bring milder weather back to the region early next week.

