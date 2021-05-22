A hot weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a cool morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Today will be hotter with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s away from the coast. Humidity levels will stay fairly low. A pop-up storm may occur in a spot or two this afternoon, but most areas will stay dry.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and warmer with an isolated shower possible. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday will be another hot day and a little more humid with highs in the lower 90s away from the coast. An isolated storm or two will be possible, but many areas will stay dry.

A cold front will bring a chance of showers and storms on Monday, especially west of I-95. It will be cooler with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Heat resurges for Wednesday and Thursday, and it will turn more humid with a few isolated storms possible.

A cold front will bring another chance of storms on Friday, along with cooler temperatures. Highs Friday through next Sunday be mostly in the lower 80s.

TROPICS: A disturbance near the Louisiana/Texas Gulf Coast continues to drop heavy rainfall on that region.

Another disturbance is located near Bermuda. This will likely develop into a tropical or subtropical storm named Ana. It will stay near Bermuda, then get pushed farther east in the Atlantic. It will pose no problem to the United States. More details are available in the Interactive Tropical Tracker.

