Watch
NewsWeather News

Actions

The first named storm of the Atlantic tropical season has formed

items.[0].videoTitle
Ana formed Saturday morning
Posted at 10:32 AM, May 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-22 10:34:54-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The first named storm of the Atlantic tropical season developed around 5 a.m. EDT just northeast of Bermuda.

Subtropical Storm Ana is moving slowly to the southwest, but it will begin to move to the northeast, away from Bermuda. Bermuda will have higher surf levels, and a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for wind over 39 mph. A subtropical storm has some of, but not all, the characteristics of a tropical storm. Subtropical storms still cause strong winds, heavy rainfall, and increased surf. More information can be found in the Interactive Tropical Tracker.

2.png

A disturbance in the western Gulf Of Mexico was being watched for development into a tropical depression, but it has now moved ashore in southeastern Texas. It will continue to produce some heavy rainfall there, in a region where some locations in Texas and Louisiana picked up over 15 inches of rain this past week.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs June 1 to November 30. This the statistical period when most tropical activity occurs. However, there have been many years when named storms developed prior to June 1. However, in these two development regions (western Gulf and near Bermuda), there has never been a named storm in May.

2.png

The Atlantic storm names get repeated every six years, unless there is a catastrophic storm like Katrina, Michael, Andrew, etc., in which case those names are retired. In 2015, there was a Tropical Storm Ana in early May. This developed near the Bahamas, then tracked up into the Carolinas and through southeastern Virginia.

4.png

For the Atlantic season, the National Weather Service, as well as the tropical weather and climate research department at Colorado State University, are both forecasting the season to have above normal activity. However, a repeat of 2020's record season is not expected. Keep in mind these forecasts are for storms that develop, not make landfall.

3.png

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Closings & Delays
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.

🌀Tracking the Tropics🌀
CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

6:15 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg

6:19 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Tom Patton

Tom Patton

6:49 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Frances Peyton

Frances Peyton

6:53 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Meteorologist Mike Stone

Mike Stone

5:22 PM, Jan 16, 2020