Watch the 2023 Final Score Friday season preview show

Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson share a preview of the upcoming 2023 high school football season.
Posted at 8:29 PM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 20:29:13-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson share a preview of the upcoming 2023 high school football season.

Some of the top players across the country play high school football right here in the Richmond area.

Lane and Sean show you the highlights and introduce you to some of the players to watch out for in 2023 including:

Atlee High School offensive lineman Brock Taylor

Brock Taylor

Trinity Episcopal cornerback Cornell Allen

Cornell Allen

Varina High School wide receiver Eric Smith

Eric Smith

Highland Springs High School quarterback Khristian Martin

Khristian Martin

Manchester High School defensive end and tight end Makai Byerson

Makai Byerson

Thomas Dale High School quarterback and punter Ethan Minter

Ethan Minter

James River High School quarterback Nelson Lane

Nelson Lane

Hopewell High School running back and linebacker Kesean Henderson

Kesean Henderson

Last year, Highland Springs, Dinwiddie, and Trinity all finished as undefeated state champions.

Watch the special to see how they hope to repeat and be sure to watch Final Score Friday every Friday night at 11:10 p.m. on CBS 6.

Final Score Friday 2023 Preview


CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the only local TV sports coverage in town. Depend on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most complete local sports coverage.

