Watch the 2023 Final Score Friday season preview show

RICHMOND, Va. -- Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson share a preview of the upcoming 2023 high school football season.
Some of the top players across the country play high school football right here in the Richmond area.
Lane and Sean show you the highlights and introduce you to some of the players to watch out for in 2023 including:
Atlee High School offensive lineman Brock Taylor
Trinity Episcopal cornerback Cornell Allen
Varina High School wide receiver Eric Smith
Highland Springs High School quarterback Khristian Martin
Manchester High School defensive end and tight end Makai Byerson
Thomas Dale High School quarterback and punter Ethan Minter
James River High School quarterback Nelson Lane
Hopewell High School running back and linebacker Kesean Henderson
Last year, Highland Springs, Dinwiddie, and Trinity all finished as undefeated state champions.
Last year, Highland Springs, Dinwiddie, and Trinity all finished as undefeated state champions.