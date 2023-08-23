Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Hanover Hawks

Hanover Hawks

2022 Record: 9-3

Season result: def. Eastern View 35-31, lost to Dinwiddie 49-12

Head Coach: Sam Rogers, 4th season (17-10)

Returning Starters: N/A

Of Note: In just his third year, Rogers got his alma mater back to the playoffs for the first time since 2015, and they grabbed a first-round win before falling to eventual Class 4 state champion Dinwiddie.

Beau Sahnow and Cole Elrod have graduated, but watch for Zach Thomas (LB/FB) and Peyton Seelman (RB/LB) to help fill the void on both sides.

Nolan Crist has the early edge at quarterback and provides a dual threat, but Jackson Turner could see some time there as well.

Hanover averaged just over 32 points per game last year, the third most in program history. The Hawks will face neighboring King William for the first time ever this year.