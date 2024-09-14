Varina bounces back with a win over Hermitage in our Game Of The Week

VARINA, Va. — Kaleb Wyche threw for 2 touchdowns, ran for another and had two interceptions on defense as Varina beat Hermitage 18-10 in our Final Score Friday Game of the Week.

The Blue Devils (2-1), coming off an unplanned bye week, used a fake punt in the first half to set up their first score, a 49 yard pass from Wyche to Myles Anderson, the first of two scoring connections between them on the night. Varina led 12-3 at the half.

Hermitage (1-2) got a 2 yard TD run from Earlonte Winston to narrow the gap to 12-10 in the third quarter. But Wyche capped the scoring with a 22 yard touchdown run for the final tally. Wyche had 216 yards of total offense.

"Our kids definitely finished this time" said Blue Devils head coach Marcus Lewis, referring to their season opening double OT loss to Indian River. "We had less penalties, but penalties at the wrong time as well"

"We still have a lot to work on, but it's good after a W".

Varina has now won 4 straight against the Panthers, and six of the last seven in the series.

