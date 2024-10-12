Varina knocks off previously unbeaten Glen Allen 38-3 in Final Score Friday Game of the Week

VARINA, Va. — In a matchup of two top 5 teams in our CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches poll, the Varina Blue Devils pounded Glen Allen 38-3 in our Final Score Friday Game of the Week

Devin Henderson opened the scoring with a first-quarter TD run. He went for 22 yards on the ground and gave the Blue Devils a 6-0 lead.

Varina then blocked a punt and Jayden Walker returned it for another score. Kaleb Wyche found Damari Carter to close out the first half scoring for Varina which led 18-3 at the half.

The second half was all Varina (4-1)as Wyche accounted for 223 yards of total offense and a pair of scores. Carter had 5 catches for 48 yards and the Varina defense chipped in four sacks as they shut out the Jaguars in the second half.

"I said it before the season started," Varina head coach Marcus Lewis told Sean Robertson. "I think we have one of the best defensive lines in the state. They tried to run the ball against us, but it's all about grit."

Glen Allen (5-1) was led by Nana Utsey who threw for 116 yards and ran for another 21, almost all of it after halftime. The Jaguars were held to just 7 yards of total offense in the first half.

"They (Glen Allen) knew what they wanted to do," Lewis continued. "We knew what we were going to do. We forced them to pass the ball."