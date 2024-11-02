Thomas Jefferson wins clash of unbeatens over Armstrong 28-14

RICHMOND, Va. — In a matchup of unbeaten city school programs, Thomas Jefferson knocked off Armstrong 28-14 to bolster their ratings in Region 3B.

The Vikings (9-0) got a first quarter touchdown pass from Rashaud Cherry to his brother Ranaud to make it 7-0. Rashaud was 7 of 10 passing for 54 yards and that touchdown. He also ran 16 times for 135 yards.

Armstrong tied up the game on a 67 yard pass from Breontay Harris to Dior Barnes. Harris threw for 138 yards while Barnes caught 3 passes for 115 yards and that score.

But the Vikings also got a special teams score when Malik Porter returned a second half punt 50 yards for the final score of the game and for now, a certain amount of city bragging rights.

"These guys all went to elementary and middle school together" said Vikings head coach Eric Harris. "They all know each other. There's a whole lot that goes on behind the scenes."

Reginald Weston-Johnson also had a 21 yard touchdown run for the Vikings. He finished with 10 carries for 61 yards.

"These young men were focused this week" Harris continued.

Armstrong began the week third in the Region 3B ratings and falls to 8-1 on the season.