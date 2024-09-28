Thomas Dale downs Prince George 35-6

Watch Now
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Ethan Medley threw 3 touchdown passes and the Dark Knight defense came up with timely turnovers as Thomas Dale defeated Prince George 35-6 in week 5.

Medley had a first-half connection with Delwan Waller but the Knights led just 7-0 at the half. Waller also had a kickoff return for a touchdown in the second half.

Prince George appeared to score in the first quarter, but a touchdown run was ruled a fumble at the goal line which was recovered in the end zone by the Knights for a touchback.

Daniel Lewis caught 4 passes for 77 yards and a pair of TD receptions for Thomas Dale (3-1). Medley was 9 of 18 for 157 yards and his three scores.

Prince George (1-3) dropped their fifth straight to the Knights and has just one win over Dale since 2000.

