Stephenson rushes for nearly 300 yards in Freeman shutout of Deep Run

SHORT PUMP, Va. — Butter Stephenson carried 31 times for 298 yards and four touchdowns in Douglas Freeman's 42-0 win over Deep Run in Week 5.
The Mavericks (4-1) played without running back Kevin China, but Stephenson picked up the slack for his backfield mate. He scored on a 36 yard first half run to open his scoring as Freeman turned in their second shutout of the season.
The Mavericks also returned two interceptions for touchdowns, the first by Jackson Rogish in the first half in winning their fourth straight against the Wildcats (2-3).
