Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: St. Christopher's Saints

2022 Record: 7-4

Season Result: lost to Benedictine 20-0

Head Coach: Lance Clelland, 10th season (55-28)

Returning Starters: 12

Of Note: The Saints have won 17 games over the past two seasons, but have not gotten past Benedictine in the VISAA semifinals. They return a core of veterans including Khalil Nash at QB1 and Henry Omohundro (Virginia), but will have to break in four new starters on the offensive line. After playing their first home night game in school history last year, they have three home night games scheduled this year. They will also face Williamsburg teams Lafayette (away) and Lake Taylor (home)