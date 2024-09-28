Patrick Henry downs Mechanicsville 33-16 in the 66th Tomato Bowl

ASHLAND, Va. — Patrick Henry got two first-half touchdown passes from Devin Roose on their way to a 33-16 win over Mechanicsville in the 66th Tomato Bowl.
Roose connected with Jabari Anderson and Montrell James in building a 26-3 lead at the half. Avery James also added a short TD run for the Patriots (2-3)
"It's a great win," Patrick Henry head coach Ken Wakefield told Sean Robertson after the game. "Regardless of the records, it's always going to be a rivalry."
The Patriots improved to 40-30-1 all time against the Mustangs (0-4) who got a 30-yard first-half field goal from Hayden Stark.
"Both teams came out here and kind of got after it a little bit," Wakefield continued. "Hats off to our kids. Now we have to turn the page and get ready for another big game next week."
Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show starting Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.