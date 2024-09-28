Watch Now
Patrick Henry downs Mechanicsville 33-16 in the 66th Tomato Bowl

ASHLAND, Va. — Patrick Henry got two first-half touchdown passes from Devin Roose on their way to a 33-16 win over Mechanicsville in the 66th Tomato Bowl.

Roose connected with Jabari Anderson and Montrell James in building a 26-3 lead at the half. Avery James also added a short TD run for the Patriots (2-3)

"It's a great win," Patrick Henry head coach Ken Wakefield told Sean Robertson after the game. "Regardless of the records, it's always going to be a rivalry."

The Patriots improved to 40-30-1 all time against the Mustangs (0-4) who got a 30-yard first-half field goal from Hayden Stark.

"Both teams came out here and kind of got after it a little bit," Wakefield continued. "Hats off to our kids. Now we have to turn the page and get ready for another big game next week."

