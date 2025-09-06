Top-ranked Varina loses at home to Maury

VARINA, Va. — In a match up of teams with state championship goals this year, the Maury Commodores (Norfolk) traveled to Central Virginia and knocked off the top-ranked Varina Blue Devils 14-13 in the first meeting between the two since the 2019 Class 5 state semifinals.

Maury’s defense got them their first score, when Blue Devils quarterback Kaleb Wyche fumbled near midfield.

Commodores linebacker Javonti Hughes returned the fumble 56 yards for the score and a 7-0 lead.

Varina countered late in the first half with a 19-yard touchdown run by Darren Williams that tied the game 7-7 at the half.

Varina (1-1) countered with plenty of defense of their own as the teams traded turnovers throughout the game.

The Blue Devils picked off Maury quarterback Everett Domo (14 for 20 passing, 263 yards) three times, the second one coming from Zaron Capers who returned it near midfield.

That led to a Michael Farley 11-yard scoring run that pushed Varina ahead 13-7 when the Blue Devils missed the extra point.

That would prove costly as Maury (1-1) got a 4th-quarter 52 yard TD pass from Domo to Vonnie Wiggins (5 catches, 167 yards) for the game-winning touchdown after they made the extra point.

Varina’s last four regular season losses have come by a combined 22 points.

