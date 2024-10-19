Top Ranked Matoaca remains unbeaten with a 42-9 win over Hopewell

MATOACA, Va. — Without all state and South Carolina commit Caleb Williams, the Matoaca Warriors roll on. Their 42-9 win over Hopewell in Week 8 improves them to 7-0 for the first time since 2006.

Bryce Yates, Tevion Mills and Colin Ranson all scored for the Warriors in the first half. UVA commit Dillon Newton-Short also had another big game for Matoaca.

Hopewell (3-4) lost quarterback Michahari Tatum in the first half on a fumble recovery play deep in Matoaca territory. Tatum had to be carted off the field and was taken to an area hospital for further evaluation. No further update on his condition was available Friday night.

Williams injured his leg in last week's win over Thomas Dale but will hopefully return before the end of the regular season.