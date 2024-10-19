Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Final Score Friday

Actions

Top Ranked Matoaca remains unbeaten with a 42-9 win over Hopewell

Top Ranked Matoaca remains unbeaten with a 42-9 win over Hopewell
Posted

MATOACA, Va. — Without all state and South Carolina commit Caleb Williams, the Matoaca Warriors roll on. Their 42-9 win over Hopewell in Week 8 improves them to 7-0 for the first time since 2006.

Bryce Yates, Tevion Mills and Colin Ranson all scored for the Warriors in the first half. UVA commit Dillon Newton-Short also had another big game for Matoaca.

Hopewell (3-4) lost quarterback Michahari Tatum in the first half on a fumble recovery play deep in Matoaca territory. Tatum had to be carted off the field and was taken to an area hospital for further evaluation. No further update on his condition was available Friday night.

Williams injured his leg in last week's win over Thomas Dale but will hopefully return before the end of the regular season.

Final Score Friday 2024



Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show starting Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
Huguenot downs L.C. Bird in our Final Score Friday Game of the Week 41-14 Dinwiddie's Dalton nears 804 history as Generals knock off Petersburg 56-12 Final Score Friday Week 8 scores and highlights How Huguenot and Bird are preparing for the Final Score Friday Game of the Week Matoaca remains atop CBS6/910 The Fan HS Coaches Poll Huguenot runs past Manchester 32-7 Hermitage comes from behind to knock off Douglas Freeman 35-31 Varina knocks off previously unbeaten Glen Allen 38-3

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

Your-Voice-Story-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster