Manchester survives furious 2nd half Powhatan comeback to beat Indians 40-27

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — In a game worthy of its hype, Manchester built a 20 point second half lead, but needed two late touchdowns to win on the road at Powhatan 40-27.

The Lancers (1-1) had just a five point lead at the half, thanks in part to their defense which created 4 turnovers, including a pick six by Antonio Turner.

Manchester QB Landen Abernethy had 175 yards passing as the Lancers went up 27-7 in the second half. But the Indians (1-1) led by QB Elliott Murphy (186 yds passing, 2 TDs, 3 INTs) came storming back. A TD run by Edgar Alejo, a recovered onside kick, a TD pass from Elliott to Alejo and a 2 point conversion tied the game at 27 with under 3 minutes to play.

But the Lancer defense got to Murphy with less than a minute to play, causing an interception that was returned by Sherman Clark inside the Powhatan 10, leading to a short TD run and the game winner for Manchester.

