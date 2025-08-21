Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Girolmo returns as Head Coach at New Kent

Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: New Kent Trojans
2024 Preview: 4-7

Season Result: Lost to Colonial Heights 35-34 in 1st round of Region 3A

Head Coach: Scott Girolmo (1st season, 5-25 career record at Prince George)

Returning Starters: N/A

Of Note: Girolmo is back on the sidelines as Head Coach at New Kent after being on Manchester's staff last year. He spent three years at Prince George where the Royals made the playoffs once. He has a few starters back from last season's playoff team. New Kent is looking for their first winning record since 2022.

