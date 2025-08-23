Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Atlee Raiders

2024 Record: 5-5
Season Result: Missed playoffs
Head Coach: Matt Gray, 10th season (39-50)
Returning Starters: 14
Of Note: The Raiders return several key players that started last year 4-2, but lost 3 of their last four to narrowly miss the post season. Jack Lee returns at QB1 supported by Scottie Tompkins, as does RB Barrett Bucholz, who was honorable mention All-Metro last year. Raiders are looking for their first playoff win in a decade and will face J.R. Tucker for the first time in program history later this season.
