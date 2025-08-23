Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Final Score Friday

Actions

Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Atlee Raiders

Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Atlee Raiders
Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Atlee Raiders
Posted
and last updated

2024 Record: 5-5

Season Result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: Matt Gray, 10th season (39-50)

Returning Starters: 14

Of Note: The Raiders return several key players that started last year 4-2, but lost 3 of their last four to narrowly miss the post season. Jack Lee returns at QB1 supported by Scottie Tompkins, as does RB Barrett Bucholz, who was honorable mention All-Metro last year. Raiders are looking for their first playoff win in a decade and will face J.R. Tucker for the first time in program history later this season.

Final Score Friday 2025



Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show at 11:15 p.m. starting Friday, Aug. 29 on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: St. Christopher's Saints Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Hanover Hawks Caroline hopes staying together will lead to postseason return Girolmo returns as Head Coach at New Kent Colonials not satisfied with historic 2024 season as they pivot to new scheme Matoaca not looking to rebuild but reload in 2025 James River dedicated to not repeat 2024 season Glen Allen football aims to continue success after historic season

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

Your-Voice-Story-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster