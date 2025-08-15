Matoaca not looking to rebuild but reload in 2025

2024 Record: 9-2

Season Result: Defeated Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 28-14 in 1st round of Region 5C Playoffs, lost to L.C. Bird 17-14 in Regional Semifinal

Head Coach: Fred Stoots (4th season, 25-11 career record at Matoaca)

Returning starters: 6

Of Note: Last season, Matoaca dropped two of their last three games, to include their playoff loss to L.C. Bird, after a 9-0 start. Stoots returns only six starters from a team that reached the postseason for the fourth straight year. There is a quarterback battle between Junior Stephen Ankiel and Senior Kush Phillip-El.