Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Hanover Hawks

2024 Record: 6-5

Season Result: Lost to Varina 42-14

Head Coach: Sam Rogers, 6th season (29-20)

Returning Starters: N/A

Of Note: Rogers has taken his alma mater to the postseason in each of the last three years, but playoff wins in Region 4B can be hard to come by. The Hawks started last year 5-1, but dropped 4 of their final 5, making consistency a central theme to this year's camp. Joel Nicholson takes over at QB1 behind a line anchored by Brayson Bristow, who has committed to Richmond. Armstrong returns to the Hawks schedule after a three-year hiatus.