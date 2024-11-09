L.C. Bird hangs on to beat Midlothian 30-22

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — L.C. Bird started Week 11 seeded 6th in the Region 5C standings, but needing only one ratings point to move into fourth and hosting a first-round game. Their showdown with Midlothian gave them a golden opportunity to make up that ground.

Corey Holland and Jason Wright helped the Skyhawks (7-3) build a 23-0 lead. Midlothian (7-3) came storming back in the second half behind Gibson Gross to cut the lead to 8 but the Trojans could get no closer.

The win vaults the Skyhawks all the way to the projected third seed in Region 5C where they would host Hermitage in a first-round matchup. The Trojans have been projected to hang on to the 4th seed in that region and would host Louisa. It is the fourth straight playoff appearance for the Skyhawks and the third in the last four seasons for Midlothian.