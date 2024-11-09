Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Final Score Friday

Actions

L.C. Bird hangs on to beat Midlothian 30-22

L.C. Bird hangs on to beat Midlothian 30-22
Posted
and last updated

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — L.C. Bird started Week 11 seeded 6th in the Region 5C standings, but needing only one ratings point to move into fourth and hosting a first-round game. Their showdown with Midlothian gave them a golden opportunity to make up that ground.

Corey Holland and Jason Wright helped the Skyhawks (7-3) build a 23-0 lead. Midlothian (7-3) came storming back in the second half behind Gibson Gross to cut the lead to 8 but the Trojans could get no closer.

The win vaults the Skyhawks all the way to the projected third seed in Region 5C where they would host Hermitage in a first-round matchup. The Trojans have been projected to hang on to the 4th seed in that region and would host Louisa. It is the fourth straight playoff appearance for the Skyhawks and the third in the last four seasons for Midlothian.

Final Score Friday 2024



Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
Prince George beats Hopewell 15-7, clinches playoff spot in Region 5C Dinwiddie storms back to hand Matoaca their first loss of the season Final Score Friday Week 11 scores and highlights Dinwiddie and Matoaca battle in the Final Score Friday Game of the Week Matoaca, Varina, and Huguenot top CBS6/910 The Fan HS Coaches Poll Atlee, Hanover, St. Christopher's all record big wins in Week 10 Huguenot starts fast, finshes strong in rout of Midlothian Thomas Jefferson wins clash of unbeatens over Armstrong 28-14

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

Your-Voice-Story-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster