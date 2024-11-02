Huguenot starts fast, finshes strong in rout of Midlothian

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — Huguenot raced out to a 27-0 lead at the half and withstood a second-half comeback by Midlothian to beat the Trojans 46-16.

Falcons QB Linwood Johnson completed 12 of 14 passes for 310 yards and 3 TDs while rushing 13 times for 75 yards and two more scores.

Markel Dabney had 6 Receptions for 188 Yards and those 3 scores from Johnson. Charles Scott Jr. also had a touchdown toss for the Falcons (9-0).

Midlothian (7-2) engineered a second-half comeback behind QB Gibson Gross who had a pair of touchdown throws to John Kieski and Jack Lipsteuer, but it wasn't enough to hand the Falcons their first loss of the season.

With the win, Huguenot keeps pace with Dinwiddie near the top of the Region 4B rankings with Varina still to play on Saturday. Midlothian started the week third in the Region 5C standings but still has a chance at a top 4 seed and at least one home playoff game.