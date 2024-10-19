Huguenot downs L.C. Bird in our Final Score Friday Game of the Week 41-14

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — In a matchup of two teams ranked in our high school coaches poll top ten, Huguenot got four touchdowns from quarterback Linwood Johnson in a 41-14 win over L.C. Bird.

Johnson completed 15 of 21 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns while running for another score. John Washington added a pair of touchdowns on the ground and Iveon Lewis had a receiving score.

Sir Paul Cheeks led Bird (5-2) with 105 total yards and a touchdown. The Skyhawks got as close as 28-14 in the second half before the Falcons pulled away.

"This is the meat of our schedule," said Huguenot head coach Charles Scott whose Falcons improved to 7-0, the best start to a season since 1988. "Playing Manchester then Bird. I thought we got out of it well."

Indeed, his Falcons outscored those two opponents 73-21. Next up, a date with Cosby who beat Huguenot last season.

"We're not sleeping at all" Scott continued. "We'll definitely be ready and focused."

Coming into this week, Huguenot was rated third in Region 4B by the VHSL which is good for at least one home playoff game in the postseason.