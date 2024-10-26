Huguenot, Armstrong, Thomas Jefferson all remain undefeated through Week 9

RICHMOND, Va. — For the first time in recent memory, three Richmond city school teams remain undefeated through week 9 as Armstrong, Huguenot and Thomas Jefferson all post big wins to move to 8-0.

The Falcons got two first-half touchdown passes from Linwood Johnson and another from freshman Charles Scott in a 39-0 shutout over Cosby. Huguenot is 8-0 for the first time since 1988.

Armstrong got early touchdowns from Jah'Kei Chavis and Jahkee Cotman in a 46-0 win over John Marshall. The Wildcats are 8-0 for the first time in school history. the 1977 Wildcats finished 9-0-1 and their tie came in the second game of that season.

Thomas Jefferson got two Rashaud Cherry first-half touchdown passes in a 56-0 rout of J.R. Tucker. The Vikings have now won 18 straight regular season games, their longest such streak in program history. Armstrong and Tee Jay face off against each other in Week 10.