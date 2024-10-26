Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Final Score Friday

Actions

Huguenot, Armstrong, Thomas Jefferson all remain undefeated through Week 9

Huguenot, Armstrong, Thomas Jefferson all remain undefeated through Week 9
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — For the first time in recent memory, three Richmond city school teams remain undefeated through week 9 as Armstrong, Huguenot and Thomas Jefferson all post big wins to move to 8-0.

The Falcons got two first-half touchdown passes from Linwood Johnson and another from freshman Charles Scott in a 39-0 shutout over Cosby. Huguenot is 8-0 for the first time since 1988.

Armstrong got early touchdowns from Jah'Kei Chavis and Jahkee Cotman in a 46-0 win over John Marshall. The Wildcats are 8-0 for the first time in school history. the 1977 Wildcats finished 9-0-1 and their tie came in the second game of that season.

Thomas Jefferson got two Rashaud Cherry first-half touchdown passes in a 56-0 rout of J.R. Tucker. The Vikings have now won 18 straight regular season games, their longest such streak in program history. Armstrong and Tee Jay face off against each other in Week 10.

Final Score Friday 2024



Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show starting Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
Highland Springs overcomes slow start to down Hermitage 27-7 Dinwiddie's Dalton breaks 804 career touchdown mark Final Score Friday Week 9 scores and highlights Matoaca keeps top spot in CBS6/910 The Fan HS Coaches Poll Huguenot downs L.C. Bird in our Final Score Friday Game of the Week 41-14 Top Ranked Matoaca remains unbeaten with a 42-9 win over Hopewell Dinwiddie's Dalton nears 804 history as Generals knock off Petersburg 56-12 Final Score Friday Week 8 scores and highlights

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

Your-Voice-Story-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster