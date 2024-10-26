Highland Springs overcomes slow start to down Hermitage 27-7

HIGHLAND SPRINGS, Va. — Highland Springs has lost exactly 3 regular season games to 804 teams since 2016. Hermitage owns one of those wins and threatened to do it again in Week 9.

The Springers took an early 6-0 lead but the Panthers struck back with a 43-yard TD pass from Ben Yeanay to Andre Clarke and a 7-6 lead at the half.

Eric Byrd rushed for the Springers first score of the game and had 6 carries for 49 yards, but went out with an ankle injury. Daeron Ferguson took over in the backfield and scored second-half TDs on runs of 17 and 23 yards as the Springers (6-2) took a 20-7 lead. Ferguson finished with 12 carries for 104 yards according to 910 The Fan's Gary Hess who called the game.

New Virginia Tech commit Brennan Johnson capped the Springer scoring with a 77-yard fumble return for a score.

Hermitage (5-4) was led by Yeanay who was 10 of 16 passing for 204 yards and a score. Earl Winston added 97 yards on the ground for the Panthers.