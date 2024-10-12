Hermitage comes from behind to knock off Douglas Freeman 35-31

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — In a back-and-forth game that saw 5 lead changes, the Hermitage Panthers scored the final 14 points of the game to come from behind for a 35-31 win over Douglas Freeman.

The Panthers opened the scoring on an 8-yard TD run by Earl Winston to take a 7-0 lead. Freeman (4-3) answered with a 47-yard TD run by Jackson Rogish to tie the game at 7.

Hermitage (5-2) took the lead again with a Ben Yeanay 46-yard scoring pass to Bryson Robinson to lead 14-7. On the very next offensive play, Freeman's Warrick "Butter" Stephenson went 70 yards for a touchdown that tied the game at 14.

Freeman took their first lead of the night following a Hermitage fumble that was recovered by Mikey Bannister. Stephenson scored from 10 yards out to put the Mavericks ahead 21-14.

On Hermitage's next possession, the Panthers got a lucky break. A swing pass from Yeanay to Markus Lee appeared to hit the ground before Lee caught it. No whistle was blown, and Lee continued down inside the Mavericks' 20. A few plays later, Yeanay scored from 4 yards out to tie the game at 21 at the half.

Freeman took a 31-21 lead into the fourth quarter when Yeanay engineered two scoring drives to push Hermitage ahead for good.