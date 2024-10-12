Hermitage comes from behind to knock off Douglas Freeman 35-31

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — In a back-and-forth game that saw 5 lead changes, the Hermitage Panthers scored the final 14 points of the game to come from behind for a 35-31 win over Douglas Freeman.
The Panthers opened the scoring on an 8-yard TD run by Earl Winston to take a 7-0 lead. Freeman (4-3) answered with a 47-yard TD run by Jackson Rogish to tie the game at 7.
Hermitage (5-2) took the lead again with a Ben Yeanay 46-yard scoring pass to Bryson Robinson to lead 14-7. On the very next offensive play, Freeman's Warrick "Butter" Stephenson went 70 yards for a touchdown that tied the game at 14.
Freeman took their first lead of the night following a Hermitage fumble that was recovered by Mikey Bannister. Stephenson scored from 10 yards out to put the Mavericks ahead 21-14.
On Hermitage's next possession, the Panthers got a lucky break. A swing pass from Yeanay to Markus Lee appeared to hit the ground before Lee caught it. No whistle was blown, and Lee continued down inside the Mavericks' 20. A few plays later, Yeanay scored from 4 yards out to tie the game at 21 at the half.
Freeman took a 31-21 lead into the fourth quarter when Yeanay engineered two scoring drives to push Hermitage ahead for good.
Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show starting Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.