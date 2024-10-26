Dinwiddie's Dalton breaks 804 career touchdown mark

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Needing just two touchdowns to break his school and region record for career scores, Dinwiddie senior quarterback Harry Dalton III accounted for 5 total touchdowns as the Generals beat Prince George 55-7.

Dalton's first score came on a four-yard run in the first quarter which tied him with former Dinwiddie QB Adam Morgan at 135 career TDs. Number 136 came on a 36-yard pass to Kaevon Wiggins to put Dinwiddie on top for good, and put Dalton on top of the touchdown list.

Dalton was presented with the record breaking ball which he promptly gave to his mother on the sideline.

"Seeing my mom on the sideline, that made it a big deal," Dalton told Sean Robertson after the game. She was crying and everything."

Dalton threw TD passes to Caleb Bowles and Mickiel Johnson as the Generals pulled away to improve to 7-1 overall. The big celebration was saved for Dalton.

"It's cool, the crowd being here," Dalton said. "Everyone wanted me to break the record. I appreciate everyone who came out to see me."