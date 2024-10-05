Glen Allen moves to 5-0 with a 34-13 win over Douglas Freeman

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — Dallas Chavis had a pair of first-half scores as Glen Allen improved to 5-0 for the first time in program history with a 34-13 win over Douglas Freeman.

Nana Utsey also had two passing touchdowns in the first half as the Jaguars raced out to a big first-half lead.

The Glen Allen defense also kept Freeman running back Butter Stephenson in check after he rushed for nearly 300 yards in the Mavericks' win last week. Freeman fell to 4-2.