Final Score Friday Week 3 scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.
You can also catch on-demand replays of Final Score Friday under the Sports tab on the CBS 6 Streaming App. Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)
Friday
|HUGUENOT
|CLOVER HILL
Friday: HUGUENOT at CLOVER HILL — score not yet posted
Friday
|(5)DINWIDDIE
|(2)HIGHLAND SPRINGS
Friday: (5)DINWIDDIE at (2)HIGHLAND SPRINGS — score not yet posted
Friday
|(1)VARINA
|I.C. NORCOM
Friday: (1)VARINA at I.C. NORCOM — score not yet posted
Friday
|(3)MANCHESTER
|JAMES RIVER
Friday: (3)MANCHESTER at JAMES RIVER — score not yet posted
Friday
|BULLIS SCHOOL
|(6)ST. CHRISTOPHER’S
Friday: BULLIS SCHOOL at (6)ST. CHRISTOPHER’S — score not yet posted
Friday
|(8)GLEN ALLEN
|PATRICK HENRY
Friday: (8)GLEN ALLEN at PATRICK HENRY — score not yet posted
Friday
|HANOVER
|DOUGLAS FREEMAN
Friday: HANOVER at DOUGLAS FREEMAN — score not yet posted
Friday
|POWHATAN
|MIDLOTHIAN
Friday: POWHATAN at MIDLOTHIAN — score not yet posted
Friday
|MONACAN
|L.C. BIRD
Friday: MONACAN at L.C. BIRD — score not yet posted
Friday
|LAKE TAYLOR
|DEEP RUN
Friday: LAKE TAYLOR at DEEP RUN — score not yet posted
Friday
|NANSEMOND-SUFFOLK
|COLLEGIATE
Friday: NANSEMOND-SUFFOLK at COLLEGIATE — score not yet posted
Friday
|MILLS GODWIN
|ATLEE
Friday: MILLS GODWIN at ATLEE — score not yet posted
Friday
|JOHN MARSHALL
|CHARLOTTESVILLE
Friday: JOHN MARSHALL at CHARLOTTESVILLE — score not yet posted
Friday
|J.R. TUCKER
|MECHANICSVILLE
Friday: J.R. TUCKER at MECHANICSVILLE — score not yet posted
Friday
|RHSA
|COSBY
Friday: RHSA at COSBY — score not yet posted
Friday
|(4)BENEDICTINE
|BLUE RIDGE
Friday: (4)BENEDICTINE at BLUE RIDGE — score not yet posted
Friday
|PETERSBURG
|SOUTHAMPTON
Friday: PETERSBURG at SOUTHAMPTON — score not yet posted
Friday
|ARMSTRONG
|HERTFORD, NC
Friday: ARMSTRONG at HERTFORD, NC — score not yet posted
Friday
|THOMAS JEFFERSON
|AMELIA
Friday: THOMAS JEFFERSON at AMELIA — score not yet posted
Friday
|KING WILLIAM
|ESSEX
Friday: KING WILLIAM at ESSEX — score not yet posted
Friday
|LAFAYETTE
|NEW KENT
Friday: LAFAYETTE at NEW KENT — score not yet posted
Friday
|COLONIAL HEIGHTS
|NOTTOWAY
Friday: COLONIAL HEIGHTS at NOTTOWAY — score not yet posted
Friday
|WEST POINT
|LANCASTER
Friday: WEST POINT at LANCASTER — score not yet posted
Friday
|WOODBERRY FOREST
|(7)TRINITY EPISCOPAL
Friday: WOODBERRY FOREST at (7)TRINITY EPISCOPAL — score not yet posted
Friday
|WESTMORELAND
|RAPPAHANOCK
Friday: WESTMORELAND at RAPPAHANOCK — score not yet posted
Friday
|SUSSEX
|MATHEWS
Friday: SUSSEX at MATHEWS — score not yet posted
Friday
|WINDSOR
|MIDDLESEX
Friday: WINDSOR at MIDDLESEX — score not yet posted
Final Score Friday is sponsored by Oak Valley Custom Hardscapes, Blazer Heating Air and Plumbing, and Central Atlantic Toyota.
CBS 6 is Your Voice for Local Sports. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most honored and experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Don't miss Final Score Friday each week at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.
Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
Meadowbrook Monarchs make history with perfect 2-0 start under coach Billy Rudd Varina holds on to No. 1 spot on CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll Manchester downs Glen Allen 25-22 on last-second field goal in top-10 showdown Top-ranked Varina loses at home to Maury Prince George coach Tom Hall earns 200th career victory with dominant 49-0 win Final Score Friday Week 2 scores and highlights St. Christopher's Saints earn first Team of the Week honors after upset victory Varina stays at No. 1 on CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll