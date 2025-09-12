Final Score Friday Week 3 scores and highlights

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

You can also catch on-demand replays of Final Score Friday under the Sports tab on the CBS 6 Streaming App. Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)

Friday

HUGUENOT 
CLOVER HILL 
Friday

(5)DINWIDDIE 
(2)HIGHLAND SPRINGS 
Friday

(1)VARINA 
I.C. NORCOM 
Friday

(3)MANCHESTER 
JAMES RIVER 
Friday

BULLIS SCHOOL 
(6)ST. CHRISTOPHER’S 
Friday

(8)GLEN ALLEN 
PATRICK HENRY 
Friday

HANOVER 
DOUGLAS FREEMAN 
Friday

POWHATAN 
MIDLOTHIAN 
Friday

MONACAN 
L.C. BIRD 
Friday

LAKE TAYLOR 
DEEP RUN 
Friday

NANSEMOND-SUFFOLK 
COLLEGIATE 
Friday

MILLS GODWIN 
ATLEE 
Friday

JOHN MARSHALL 
CHARLOTTESVILLE 
Friday

J.R. TUCKER 
MECHANICSVILLE 
Friday

RHSA 
COSBY 
Friday

(4)BENEDICTINE 
BLUE RIDGE 
Friday

PETERSBURG 
SOUTHAMPTON 
Friday

ARMSTRONG 
HERTFORD, NC 
Friday

THOMAS JEFFERSON 
AMELIA 
Friday

KING WILLIAM 
ESSEX 
Friday

LAFAYETTE 
NEW KENT 
Friday

COLONIAL HEIGHTS 
NOTTOWAY 
Friday

WEST POINT 
LANCASTER 
Friday

WOODBERRY FOREST 
(7)TRINITY EPISCOPAL 
Friday

WESTMORELAND 
RAPPAHANOCK 
Friday

SUSSEX 
MATHEWS 
Friday

WINDSOR 
MIDDLESEX 

Final Score Friday is sponsored by Oak Valley Custom Hardscapes, Blazer Heating Air and Plumbing, and Central Atlantic Toyota.

CBS 6 is Your Voice for Local Sports. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most honored and experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Don't miss Final Score Friday each week at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.



Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
