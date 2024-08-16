Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Trinity Titans

2023 Record: 7-4

Playoff Result: Defeated Flint Hill 30-28 in VISAA Division I State Semifinal

Lost to Benedictine 31-14 in VISAA Division I State Championship Final

Head Coach: Sam Mickens, 13th season (70-49 career record at Trinity)

Returning starters: 14

Of Note: After a 3-3 start to the season, Trinity won four in a row, to include a playoff game, to reach the VISAA Division State Final for the 3rd year in a row. Won at least seven games for the third straight uninterrupted season (non-Covid).