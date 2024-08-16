Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Final Score Friday

Actions

Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Trinity Titans

Sam Mickens looks for his team to keep the standard for another State Title run
Posted
and last updated

2023 Record: 7-4

Playoff Result: Defeated Flint Hill 30-28 in VISAA Division I State Semifinal
Lost to Benedictine 31-14 in VISAA Division I State Championship Final

Head Coach: Sam Mickens, 13th season (70-49 career record at Trinity)

Returning starters: 14

Of Note: After a 3-3 start to the season, Trinity won four in a row, to include a playoff game, to reach the VISAA Division State Final for the 3rd year in a row. Won at least seven games for the third straight uninterrupted season (non-Covid).

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

Your-Voice-Story-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster