Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Thomas Jefferson Vikings

Eric Harris hopes to make more program history in 2024
Posted
and last updated

2023 Record: 10-1

Playoff Result: Defeated Goochland 38-0 in 1st round of Region 3A
Lost to Armstrong 28-0 in Region 3A Semifinal

Head Coach: Eric Harris, 2nd season (10-1)

Returning starters: 15

Of Note: Last year, the Vikings started 10-0 for the first time in program history, but their season ended in the Regional Semifinals to Armstrong. Their motto this season is 4100, the address of the school. They are playing for themselves and their fanbase, with the hopes of playing in Lynchburg for a State Title.

