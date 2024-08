2023 Record: 10-4

Playoff Result: Defeated L.C. Bird 28-0 in 1st round of Region 5C

Defeated Mills Godwin 35-3 in Region 5C Semifinal

Defeated William Fleming 42-3 in Region 5C Final

Lost to Stone Bridge 21-10 in Class 5 State Semifinal

Head Coach: Fred Stoots, 3rd season (16-9 career record at Matoaca)

Returning starters: 13

Of Note: Last season, Matoaca won a regional title for the 1st time since 2005 and won 10 games for the first time since 2006.