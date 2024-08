2023 Record: 6-6

Playoff Result: Defeated Bruton 54-13 in 1st round of Region 2A .

Lost to Poquoson 14-6 in Regional Semifinals.

Head Coach: Scott Moore, 5th season (31-11 career record at King William)

Returning starters: 12

Of Note: Last year, King William made the playoffs for the fourth straight season after a 1-5 start. That hasn't happen since the mid to late 1990's.