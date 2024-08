2023 Record: 5-5

Playoff Result: N/A

Head Coach: Jacob Hodges, 4th season (16-17 career record at James River)

Returning starters: 8

Of Note: Last year, James River finished the regular season with a four-game winning streak after a 1-5 start, but missed the playoffs for the first time under Coach Hodges. He will lean on a large underclassmen group that became closer during at the end of last season.