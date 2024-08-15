Watch Now
Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Hopewell Blue Devils

Ricky Irby prepares for his most challenging season to date
2023 Record: 8-4

Playoff Result: Defeated Booker T. Washington 34-17 in 1st round of Region 3A.
Lost to Heritage 23-6 in Region 3A Semifinal.

Head Coach: Ricky Irby, 15th season (105-58 career record at Hopewell)

Returning Starters: 7-8

Of Note: Hopewell will play this year in memory of Jayvion Taylor, who passed away August 5th during a practice. Last year, The Blue Devils extended their consecutive playoff streak to 13 straight seasons and won at least one playoff game in two of the last three years.

