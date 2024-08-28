Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Cosby Titans

2023 Record: 4-7
Playoff Result: Lost to Highland Springs 49-6 in 1st round of Region 6A
Head Coach: Josh Wild, 3rd season (9-13 career record at Cosby)
Returning Starters: 12
Of Note: Last year, Cosby made the playoffs for the third year in a row, the 2nd time in program history that's happen! Coach Wild has made the postseason in his first two seasons as Titans Head Coach. They are looking for their first playoff win since 2015.
Final Score Friday 2024
Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show starting Friday Aug. 30 at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show starting Friday Aug. 30 at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Meadowbrook Monarchs Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Colonial Heights Colonials Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Life Christian Academy Eagles Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Mechanicsville Mustangs Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Goochland Bulldogs Highland Springs tops CBS 6/910 The Fan preseason 2024 high school football poll Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Hanover Hawks Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: John Marshall Justices Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Glen Allen Jaguars Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Highland Springs Springers Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Trinity Titans Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: St. Christopher's Saints