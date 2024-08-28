Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Cosby Titans

2023 Record: 4-7

Playoff Result: Lost to Highland Springs 49-6 in 1st round of Region 6A

Head Coach: Josh Wild, 3rd season (9-13 career record at Cosby)

Returning Starters: 12

Of Note: Last year, Cosby made the playoffs for the third year in a row, the 2nd time in program history that's happen! Coach Wild has made the postseason in his first two seasons as Titans Head Coach. They are looking for their first playoff win since 2015.