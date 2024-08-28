Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Colonial Heights Colonials

2023 Record: 6-5

Playoff Result: Lost to Lake Taylor 38-0 in 1st round of Region 3A

Head Coach: Justin Keeler, 4th season (16-16 career record at Colonial Heights)

Returning Starters: 6

Of Note: Last season, Colonial Heights finished with a winning record for the 2nd year in a row, that hadn't happened since 1987-88. The Colonials are in the midst of their most successful stretch since the late 1980's. They must replace 16 starters from a group that made the playoffs two straight seasons.