Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Colonial Heights Colonials

2023 Record: 6-5
Playoff Result: Lost to Lake Taylor 38-0 in 1st round of Region 3A
Head Coach: Justin Keeler, 4th season (16-16 career record at Colonial Heights)
Returning Starters: 6
Of Note: Last season, Colonial Heights finished with a winning record for the 2nd year in a row, that hadn't happened since 1987-88. The Colonials are in the midst of their most successful stretch since the late 1980's. They must replace 16 starters from a group that made the playoffs two straight seasons.
Final Score Friday 2024
Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show starting Friday Aug. 30 at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show starting Friday Aug. 30 at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Meadowbrook Monarchs Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Cosby Titans Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Life Christian Academy Eagles Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Mechanicsville Mustangs Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Goochland Bulldogs Highland Springs tops CBS 6/910 The Fan preseason 2024 high school football poll Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Hanover Hawks Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: John Marshall Justices Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Glen Allen Jaguars Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Highland Springs Springers Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Trinity Titans Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: St. Christopher's Saints