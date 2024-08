2023 Record: 1-9

Playoff Result: N/A

Head Coach: Gerald Glasco, 2nd season at Clover Hill (1-9)

55-59 Career Record

Returning starters: 11

Of note: Without a true offseason under a new staff, The Cavaliers went 1-9, the fewest wins last season since 2016, a year that Coach Glasco called frustrating. 11 starters are back and had a full offseason with Glasco's staff, along with a group of core returnees, they hope to make noise in Region 5C.