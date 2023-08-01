Watch Now
Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Varina Blue Devils

Most teams would gladly take a 10-2 season, but Coach Marcus Lewis feels the Varina Blue Devils underachieved last year, coming off a state title in 2022.
2022 Record: 10-2

Season Result: def. Matoaca 35-0, lost to King George 31-14

Head Coach: Marcus Lewis, 4th season (27-5)

Returning starters: 7

Of note: Most teams would gladly take a 10-2 season, but Lewis feels the Blue Devils underachieved last year, coming off a state title in 2022.

They lost QB Myles Derricott and TE/LB Kavion Keyes to graduation, but return WR Eric Smith (Liberty).

QB Linwood Johnson takes over the offense having seen some playing time last year when Derricott missed time due to injury.

The offensive line is young, which bodes well for the future, but this year’s team will have to grow up in a hurry with two defending state champions on their schedule.

They also do not end their season with Highland Springs, instead that rivalry is the penultimate game on the schedule.

