Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Thomas Jefferson Vikings

The Vikings have made the playoffs in the past six seasons in which they have been allowed to field a team (Richmond public schools did not play a 2020 season).
Posted at 5:59 PM, Aug 16, 2023
Thomas Jefferson Vikings

2022 Record: 8-4

Season Result: def. Amelia 33-15, lost to Poquoson 21-17

Head Coach: Eric Harris, 1st season

Returning Starters: 15

Of Note: Harris becomes the Vikings' fifth head coach since 2015, but that has not done much to stop their success on the field.

They have made the playoffs in the past six seasons in which they have been allowed to field a team (Richmond public schools did not play a 2020 season).

The Vikings have also won at least one game in four of those six playoff appearances.

Harris takes over after having been an assistant at both TJ and Douglas Freeman.

Rashad Cherry will take over at QB1 after playing multiple positions last year.

The Vikings open with Huguenot, looking for their first on-the-field win against the Falcons since 1978.

