Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Thomas Dale Knights

Thomas Dale won 10 games for the first time under Head Coach Kevin Tucker. It was the most for the program since they won 12 during their 2009 State Championship year.
Posted at 2:13 PM, Aug 04, 2023
Thomas Dale Knights

2022 record: 10-2

Playoff result: Defeated James River 42-12 in 1st round of Region 6A playoffs, lost to Manchester 38-35 in Region 6A Semifinals.

Head Coach: Kevin Tucker (14th year, 97-47 career record)

Returning starters: 14

Of note: Last season, Thomas Dale won 10 games for the first time under Head Coach Kevin Tucker. It was the most for the program since they won 12 during their 2009 State Championship year.

